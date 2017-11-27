Texans place WR Fuller on inactive list vs Ravens

BALTIMORE — The Houston Texans have put receiver Will Fuller and offensive tackle Julien Davenport on the inactive list for Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fuller (rib injury) has seven touchdown catches this season. Davenport (shoulder) is listed second on the depth chart at left tackle.

Also inactive for Houston: receiver Cobi Hamilton, running back Andre Ellington, linebacker Lamarr Houston, centre Greg Mancz and nose tackle Chunky Clements.

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and receiver Breshad Perriman were poised to return after being inactive last week against Green Bay. Stanley was sidelined with a concussion and Perriman was a healthy scratch.