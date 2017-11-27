Bills plug leaks on defence with Brady, Patriots up next

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One moment, Leslie Frazier expressed relief at how the Buffalo Bills were finally able to plug various holes on a leaky defence.

"I'm really proud of the way our guys competed," the defensive co-ordinator said Monday, referring to Buffalo's 16-10 win at Kansas City a day earlier. "As a staff, we could see we were beginning to flip the switch. And then yesterday kind of validates that."

The next moment, Frazier issued a heavy sigh when reminded of his next challenge: containing Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

"Oh boy," Frazier said. "A lot of people have tried to do that over the course of his career and not many people have been very successful."

That particularly includes the Bills when it comes to facing their AFC East rival.

Brady has a 26-2 career record against Buffalo, not including a 2014 season-ending 17-9 loss in which he played just the first half with the Patriots having already secured their playoff seeding. And the Patriots (9-2) make their annual trip to Orchard Park with an offence that leads the NFL in yards gained and is third in scoring at 325 points.

If there's any bright side, Frazier said, it's having a positive outing to build off after Buffalo (6-5) snapped a three-game skid to stay in a convoluted AFC playoff picture.

"New opponent. New challenge," he said. "You need to go into this game with some confidence as you prepare, and we should have that as we get ready."

After staggering through three games in which they gave up 135 points and an average of 414 yards, the Bills rediscovered a semblance of their early season stoutness against the Chiefs. Buffalo limited Kansas City to 236 yards of offence and 14 first downs, and it sealed the victory on cornerback Tre'Davious White's late interception of Alex Smith.

The win also stabilized a Bills offence facing a crisis of confidence at quarterback a week after coach Sean McDermott benched Tyrod Taylor and started rookie Nathan Peterman in a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers. The decision backfired with Peterman throwing five interceptions in the first half before being replaced by Taylor with Buffalo trailing 40-7.