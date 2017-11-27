No. 11 Cincinnati beats Alabama State 83-51, Xavier up next

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — The stretch of games against overmatched teams is finished. No. 11 Cincinnati gets to start measuring its worth, starting with its crosstown rival.

The Bearcats finally have a game that everyone in Cincinnati is awaiting.

Gary Clark had 14 point and seven rebounds, and No. 11 Cincinnati stayed unbeaten heading into its game against its crosstown rival by beating winless Alabama State 83-51 on Monday night.

The Bearcats (7-0) play at No. 21 Xavier on Saturday in an atmosphere that will be unlike anything they've faced so far this season. The Musketeers have won seven of the last 10 in the crosstown rivalry, although Cincinnati won on its home court last season.

"It's that game every year that everyone goes crazy about in the city," Clark said. "As players, we just go out and enjoy it. If you get caught up in it too much, you lose."

Coach Mick Cronin's biggest concern is that the Bearcats haven't played anybody who could expose their shortcomings. Xavier is coming off its first loss of the season, against No. 20 Arizona State, and hosts No. 16 Baylor on Tuesday night.

"We haven't played anybody yet that's been able to take our offence away from us, so to speak," Cronin said. "And they'll be able to do that. They're not going to let us just throw the ball to Gary Clark whenever we want. It's not going to be that easy."

Facing a ranked team for the first time in five years, Alabama State (0-7) had 20 turnovers that led to 30 Cincinnati points. Branden Johnson led with the Hornets with 10 points.

"We didn't do everything right, but we gave our best effort throughout the game," coach Lewis Jackson said.

Cincinnati won its 30th straight home game, a streak that spans two home courts. The Bearcats are playing this season at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University while their on-campus arena is renovated. They went 18-0 at Fifth Third Arena last season.