Fisher lifts Hampton past D II St. Leo 72-56 behind Fisher

HAMPTON, Va. — Kalin Fisher scored a career-high 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed a career-best 11 rebounds to help Hampton beat Division II-member St. Leo 72-56 on Monday night.

The Lions took a 36-35 lead early in the second half when DeAndre King buried a 3-pointer. Fisher responded scoring six of Hampton's next eight points during an 8-0 run for 43-36 lead and the Pirates never trailed again. Fisher later made a 3 with 11:46 left and the score was 52-39.

In the first half, St. Leo led 22-16 on a pair of Junior Searcy free throws with just less than seven minutes to play before halftime. The Pirates rallied, and the score was knotted at 33 as Fisher scored eight of Hampton's final 15 points of the half.

Jermaine Morrow scored 14 points for Hampton (3-5) and Charles Wilson-Fisher and Greg Heckstall each grabbed 10 rebounds.