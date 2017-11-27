Morgan State holds off Mount St. Mary's 69-63

EMMITSBURG, Md. — Phillip Carr hauled in 14 rebounds and scored 12 points to help Morgan State beat Mount St. Mary's for the first time since 1982 with a 69-63 win Monday night.

Morgan State (4-2) broke away in the second half with a 13-2 run capped by Kyson Rawls' 3-pointer to make it 49-37 with 11:19 to play, but the Bears had to hold off Mount St. Mary's down the stretch.

Jonah Antonio sank a 3-pointer for Mount St. Mary's (2-5) to trim the deficit back to single digits, 53-46, and continued to close in, cutting the gap to 61-60 on Donald Carey's layup with 40 seconds to play.

Morgan State responded with a dunk from David Syfax, who followed that up with a pair of free throws. Carr and LaPri McCray-Pace each went 2 for 2 from the free throw line to pad the advantage. Mount St. Mary's got a final 3 just ahead of the buzzer from Junior Robinson.