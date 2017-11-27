Scott leads Niagara past Army 77-71 on strength of Scott

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Matt Scott scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Marvin Prochet scored 12 and had a career-high 15 rebounds and Niagara beat Army 77-71 on Monday.

James Towns' 3-pointer with 6:02 left sparked an 11-2 Niagara run and gave the Purple Eagles the lead for good. Scott made a pair of free throws, Towns added another 3 and Prochet dropped a 3 as well.

Army led 40-33 at halftime after a 7-0 run in the half's final minutes after Matthew Wilson's layup and tip-in basket and a 3-pointer from Jacob Kessler.

Niagara went scoreless the final 2 1/2 minutes of the first half and didn't score until Kaleaf Tate's 3 a little more than two minutes into the second half. Thomas Funk made a 3 and Wilson added a layup to put Army (3-4) up 12 during the Purple Eagles' scoreless drought.