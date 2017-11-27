McCann gets winner, Luongo ties record, Panthers 3, Devils 2

Barkov snapped a scoreless deadlock on the Panthers 30th shot with 2:40 remaining in the second period.

Florida had dominated play and was finally rewarded with Barkov's shorthanded tally.

He broke into the Devils zone on a 2-on-1 break with Colton Sceviour and opted to keep the puck, beating Schneider just inside the left post.

It was the second straight period in which the Panthers were clearly the better team. The outshot the Devils 31-10 after 40 minutes and clung to a 1-0 advantage.

Things opened up in the third.

Hischier pulled New Jersey even at 2:20. Trocheck got his team-leading 10th at 4:07 on a shot that nicked the post to put Florida back in front at 2-1.

Bratt threw the puck at the crease from a bad angle and wound up with the Devils second goal as it bounced in off the skate of Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad at 8:19.

McCann gave the Panthers their third lead of the game, putting in his own rebound at 12:45.

"I haven't seen the replay but it might have glanced off me and gone in," Schneider said. "It's just a bad bounce. We got one for us in the third and they got one. Sometimes you just have to find a way to make saves off bad bounces."

After not seeing much action through two periods, Luongo made 13 saves in the third to secure the win, and his place in the record book.

"He's obviously world class goaltender and a future Hall of Famer and everything he does back there kind of makes us a better team," Trocheck said. "He's our backbone and whenever he plays like he did tonight in net, it gets us to give it that extra push to have his back."

The Panthers also dominated the opening period yet came away empty handed. Florida outshot New Jersey 16-3 during the scoreless frame as Schneider was under constant pressure.

Luongo saw little action in his end with New Jersey defenceman John Moore providing two of his club's few chances. Moore hit the post with a drive from the left post and almost broke the deadlock in the closing seconds only to have Luongo snare his wrister with a sharp glove save.

The three shots tied New Jersey's season low for a period.

NOTES: The Panthers recalled C Denis Malgin from Springfield of the AHL on Monday. ... Panthers RW Evgenii Dadonov could miss several weeks with an upper-body injury suffered in the third period Saturday in Florida's 4-1 loss to Chicago. ... Devils LW Marcus Johansson missed a 13th straight game with a concussion. He has resumed practicing and could return during New Jersey's upcoming three-game road trip.

UP NEXT:

Panthers: At New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Devils: At Colorado on Friday

By Mike Farrell, The Associated Press