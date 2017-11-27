Troy beats Delaware State 95-64

TROY, Ala. — Wesley Person made 5 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 22 to help Troy beat Delaware State 95-64 on Monday night.
Shawn Hopkins went 3 of 5 from long distance and Juan Davis Jr. was 2 of 3 from the arc, each finishing with 16 points. Alex Hicks added 15 points for the Trojans (4-3).
The Hornets (2-5) scored the opening basket, but the Trojans followed with a 20-2 run, capped by Javan Johnson's 3-pointer with 13:13 left in the first half.
Troy weathered a 10-0 run by the Hornets that included a trio of 3s and then the Trojans pushed the lead into double digits for good at 29-18 on Kevin Baker's 3-pointer at 8:05 left in the period. With Person's 3 making it 50-30 to start the second half, the Trojans never led by less than 20 again.
Johquin Wiley led Delaware State with 14 points. Artem Tavakalyan added 13.
By The Associated Press
