Barwin breaks forearm, will miss part of Rams' playoff push

"(Ebukam) shows up on the film both in special teams and defence, and he's a guy we feel like has a bright future for us," McVay said.

Although Barwin is out, the Rams expect cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to return on Sunday after missing last weekend's game with a thigh injury.

Barwin's injury slightly dampened another upbeat day for the Rams, who are surging toward the final quarter of the season after shutting down another elite team. McVay's Rams still haven't lost back-to-back games — no small feat for a franchise that lost 11 of 12 to end its dismal homecoming season in 2016.

The Rams responded impressively to the injury absence of top receiver Robert Woods. Rookie Cooper Kupp set career highs with eight catches for 116 yards, while starter Sammy Watkins and rookie Josh Reynolds caught touchdown passes.

The solid play of Jared Goff's receiving corps allowed McVay to continue throwing the ball at the New Orleans defence, which was missing its starting cornerbacks. McVay also acknowledged that the Saints' defence was loaded up to stop running back Todd Gurley, who still managed 74 yards rushing on 17 carries.

"With some of the defensive looks that they were presenting, it was really tough to run it," McVay said.

Gurley has been one of the NFL's most productive and versatile running backs this season, but the injury absence of his top two backups — Malcolm Brown and Lance Dunbar — has forced McVay to make adjustments. The coach said he limited Gurley's carries and receptions to keep him fresh for third-down blocking assignments, since the Rams' only other active running back was seldom-used rookie Justin Davis.

"Todd will be one of the key focal points of our offence always," McVay said. "But just knowing how important it was going to be in the absence of Lance and Malcolm, to be able to have him available for some of those protection downs was really a very important part of our game."

