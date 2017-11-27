Lipscomb holds off Belmont 74-66

Sports 11:02 PM

NASHVILLE — Garrison Mathews sank four 3-pointers and scored 22 points to help lift Lipscomb to a 74-66 win over Belmont on Monday night.

Rob Marberry added 18 points with 9-for-13 shooting and Eli Pepper and Kenny Cooper had 10 points apiece for Lipscomb, which hit 10 of 20 from long range and snapped an 11-game losing streak against Belmont.

Lipscomb (4-2) led by double figures midway through the second half but had to hold off a Belmont rally that cut the gap to 64-63 with Amanze Egekez's layup with 3:14 left.

Cooper got a layup at the other end to stretch Lipscomb's lead back to three and Mathews padded it with a pair of free throws. Belmont (4-3) got its final score of the game, a 3-pointer from Nick Hopkins with 1:30 to go, to pull to within 68-66 but then missed two 3s and a free throw down the stretch.

Hopkins led Belmont with 14 points, Egekez and Dylan Windler added 13 points apiece and Austin Luke had 11.

By The Associated Press

