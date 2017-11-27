Top 25 Capsules

CINCINNATI — Gary Clark had 14 point and seven rebounds, and No. 11 Cincinnati stayed unbeaten heading into its game against its crosstown rival by beating winless Alabama State 83-51 on Monday night.

The Bearcats (7-0) play at No. 21 Xavier on Saturday. The Musketeers have won seven of the last 10 in the crosstown rivalry, although Cincinnati won on its home court last season.

Facing a ranked team for the first time in five years, Alabama State (0-7) had 20 turnovers that led to 30 Cincinnati points. Branden Johnson led with the Hornets with 10 points.

Cincinnati won its 30th straight home game, a streak that spans two home courts. The Bearcats are playing this season at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University while their on-campus arena is renovated. They went 18-0 at Fifth Third Arena last season.

The Hornets shot 48 per cent from the field in the first half and out-rebounded the bigger Bearcats 15-12, but their 13 turnovers helped Cincinnati take control 46-26. The teams finished even on the boards at 34-34.

No. 18 VIRGINIA 49, WISCONSIN 37

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Guy scored 17 points, and Virginia held Wisconsin scoreless for more than 7 minutes in the second half in a victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Devon Hall added 16 points for the Cavaliers (7-0), who led by four points before scoring the next 12 to stretch the lead to 42-26 with 10:30 remaining.

Ethan Happ led Wisconsin (3-4) with 14 points and D'Mitrik Trice had 10, but the Badgers shot poorly all night. After arriving at John Paul Jones Arena averaging 75 points for the season, they got half that and finished 15 of 48 from the field (31 per cent).

Virginia didn't shoot much better, hitting 23 of 60 shots (38.7 per cent), but the Cavaliers outrebounded the Badgers 39-30 and outscored them 34-18 in the paint.