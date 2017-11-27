Lamar hands UTEP 5th straight loss beating Miners 66-52

EL PASO, Texas — Zjori Bosha scored 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting and Josh Nzeakor had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Lamar's fast start propelled it to a 66-52 win over UTEP on Monday.

Joey Frenchwood made a pair of 3s and Colton Weisbrod added another and Lamar had a 13-0 run three minutes in. Kobe Magee made a 3-pointer later for UTEP to reduce its deficit to 24-15, but Josh Nzeakor's layup started a 14-3 spurt and Lamar (5-1) led by double figures for most of the remainder of the game.

Frenchwood finished with 12 points and Weisbrod had 11.

Trey Wade led the Miners with 13 points.