Tim Floyd announces retirement after UTEP's loss to Lamar

EL PASO, Texas — UTEP coach Tim Floyd abruptly announced his immediate retirement after a 66-52 loss to Lamar on Monday night.

Floyd won 466 games as a college coach at five schools, including Iowa State and Southern California. He also was coach for the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Hornets in the NBA.

The 63-year-old Floyd took over at UTEP before the 2010-11 season, winning 138 games.

The unexpected statement came during his postgame news conference after the Miners (1-5) lost their fifth straight game. Floyd said it was "the right time" and that it was "my last game as a coach."