North Texas hangs on for 82-77 win over Grambling

DENTON, Texas — Roosevelt Smart scored 23 points, including 8-for-8 shooting from the line, and North Texas hung on Monday night for an 82-77 win over Grambling.

A.J. Lawson added 12 points, Zachary Simmons and Ryan Woolridge added 11 points apiece and Jorden Duffy had 10 for North Texas (4-3), which hit 58 per cent of its 52 shots from the field. Smart hit 3 of 6 from long range and marked his third straight game in double figures.

North Texas opened the second half with a 23-2 run capped by Duffy's 3-pointer to take a 59-40 lead before Grambling (1-5) rallied, getting a layup from Axel Mpoyo to tie the score at 72 with 2:58 left.

Smart hit a jumper at the other end to put North Texas back on top, Woolridge sank two free throws and Simmons went 1 for 2 from the line to pad the lead back to five, and the Mean Green protected the advantage the rest of the way.