Neal's triple-double helps UT Arlington top UT Dallas, 73-53

ARLINGTON, Texas — Erick Neal had his second career triple-double on Monday night and graduate transfer Johnny Hamilton had 20 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots to help UT Arlington beat Division III UT Dallas 73-53.

Neal finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists and Hamilton was 8-of-12 shooting for UT Arlington (5-1). Kaelon Wilson added 17 points, including three 3-pointers.

Wilson made a layup and then hit a 3 to spark an 11-3 run that made it 12-5 with 14 minutes left in the half and the Mavericks never trailed the rest of the way. They took a 31-19 lead into the break and Mairega Clark made two free throws to make it 55-31, the biggest lead of the game, with nine minutes to go. UT Dallas trailed by double figures throughout the second half.

Dimitrius Underwood had 24 points, on 9-of-17 shooting, and seven rebounds for UT Dallas. The rest of the Comets combined to make 12 of 55 (21.8 per cent) from the field, including 4 of 26 3-pointers.