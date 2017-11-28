Oakland slips past Oral Roberts in overtime for 93-86 win

TULSA, Okla. — Martez Walker scored a career-high 32 points and Oakland slipped past Oral Roberts for a 93-86 win in overtime Monday night.

Trailing 81-79 with eight seconds left in regulation, Oakland (3-3) got a pair of free throws from Brailen Neely — his only points of the game — to tie the score and force overtime.

Oakland then opened the extra period with a 3-pointer from Nick Daniels, his fourth of the night, to spark a 7-0 run that put the Golden Grizzlies in control the rest of the way. Daniels got eight of his 17 points during overtime.

Walker was 12 of 20 from the field, including 5 for 11 from long range, and Jalen Hayes added 18 points to go with 10 rebounds for Oakland, which was looking to rebound after blowout losses at Syracuse and Kansas.