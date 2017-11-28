Clippers hang on to beat Lakers 120-115 for 3rd win in row

LOS ANGELES — Lou Williams scored a season-high 42 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Lakers 120-115 on Monday night for their 11th straight home victory against their Staples Center co-tenant.

Blake Griffin added 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers, who came back after trailing by eight to win their third in a row for the first time since opening the season 4-0.

Griffin wasn't on the court at the end. He went for a loose ball under the basket and fell, grabbing his left knee as he went down in the closing minutes.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit an open 18-footer that left the Lakers trailing 116-115 with 48 seconds to go.