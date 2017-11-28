Flacco protects ball, Ravens use takeaways to beat Texans

Baltimore cashed in with a field goal for a seven-point lead with 2:53 left.

O'Brien admitted that Savage needs to perform better, but said the Ravens' relentless defence didn't exactly give him room to work.

"If you put a clock on that, he might have had one second to get the ball off, so you could have the greatest pocket awareness in the world and you have no chance there," O'Brien said. "I wouldn't put that one on him."

PONCE DE LEON: Ravens coach John Harbaugh says the 35-year-old Suggs "is playing as well — or better — than I've seen him ever play."

"He's Ponce de Leon," Harbaugh said of the six-time Pro Bowler. "You should put that on the back of his jersey. He has found the Fountain of Youth."

Harbaugh said Suggs, a 15-year NFL veteran, came over to him after his late-game sack to ask him if he wanted to say thank you. "I said, 'Yes, I do,'" recalled Harbaugh, before looking at Suggs and saying, "Have I ever told you I love you?"

NO MO FOR TEXANS: Savage directed a nine-play, 90-yard drive on Houston's first possession that culminated in Lamar Miller's TD run and a quick 7-0 lead.

The Texans weren't able to sustain that momentum, allowing the Ravens to win for the first time this season in a game where they trailed. The reasons were plenty — turnovers, poor decision-making, injuries that have made Houston's job more difficult — but the bottom line is the Texans weren't able to build on the early advantage against an offence that was struggling as much as theirs.

"We had a good opening drive, then I'm not sure what happened," said guard Xavier Su'a-Filo.

BIG PLAY, RIGHT TIME: Sam Koch says his successful fake punt turned the Ravens' sidelines into a "fun atmosphere to be around" and was a "big play at the right time."

With the Ravens seemingly poised to punt for the fourth time in four series, Koch instead whipped a 22-yard completion to Chris Moore to set up Baltimore's first touchdown.

Moore was tangled up with the defence early in the play but was able to break free and find the ball.

Harbaugh was thrilled with Koch's toss, saying with a smile, "He's definitely leading the league's quarterback ratings."

ONE GOAL: Flacco said the team cannot be content with just making the post-season.

"We want to win the Super Bowl," he said. "I've been in this league long enough to know, if you don't win the Super Bowl, it doesn't mean anything. If we believe we can win the Super Bowl with how we're playing right now, I'm all for it."

Flacco, who won the Super Bowl with the Ravens after the 2012 season, said some might not think it's "super-realistic" for this year's team to reach the title game but he remained hopeful.

"We need to go out there, we need to go get it," he said.

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press