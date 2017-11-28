TOP 25 THIS WEEK: No. 16 Baylor tries to maintain momentum

ACC/BIG TEN CHALLENGE: Speaking of the interconference throwdown, there are several notable matchups this week.

Tenth-ranked Miami visits No. 12 Minnesota on Wednesday night in a schedule that includes No. 13 North Carolina hosting Michigan after the Tar Heels' lopsided loss to No. 3 Michigan State in the PK80 Invitational.

The Spartans then host No. 5 Notre Dame — which beat Wichita State for the Maui Invitational championship — on Thursday night. The ACC leads the annual event 11-5-2 since it began in 1999.

WILDCATS REGROUP?: Arizona has gone from No. 2 to unranked in a week after an 0-3 showing in the Battle 4 Atlantis last week that stood as the most surprising outcome from the holiday tournaments . That made the Wildcats the first team to go from No. 2 to unranked in a week since Louisville in 1986-87 after its own November tournament flop in the Great Alaska Shootout.

The Wildcats play Wednesday against Long Beach State and visit UNLV on Saturday.

WELCOME BACK: No. 20 Arizona State, No. 22 Texas Tech and No. 23 TCU are back in the rankings for the first time in a while.

The Sun Devils are ranked for the first time since the 2008-09 season entering Saturday's home game against San Francisco, and they'll go for their first 7-0 start since the 1980-81 season.

The Red Raiders (6-0) are ranked for the first time since the 2009-10 season entering Thursday's game against Seton Hall in New York.

As for TCU (6-0), the Horned Frogs are ranked for the first time since December 2014 and has their highest ranking since January 1999 entering Wednesday's home game against Belmont.

WATCH LIST: Seton Hall fell from No. 20 to out of the poll, though the Pirates have a chance to make it a short absence. In addition to facing the Red Raiders, Seton Hall visits No. 17 Louisville on Sunday.

The same goes for Purdue, which fell out from No. 18 after a 1-2 showing at Atlantis. The Boilermakers got their offence rolling again in their rout of Arizona to salvage a win in the Bahamas, and next host Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday before opening Big Ten play Friday at Maryland.

