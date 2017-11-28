Argos celebrate Grey Cup win at rally

TORONTO — The Argonauts celebrated their Grey Cup victory with a rally Tuesday at Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square.

Veteran quarterback Ricky Ray carried the Cup through a crowd of cheering fans, many of whom clamoured to get a photo of the iconic trophy.

The 36-year-old Ray, who won a CFL-record fourth Grey Cup as a starting quarterback, is still determining his football future, but he was treated to chants of "one more year" by fans and teammates while addressing the rally.

"Only one? Why not two, huh?" Ray replied to cheers.

After missing the playoffs in 2016 Argos were not expected to be here at the start of the season, but they completed a remarkable worst-to-first turnaround with a 27-24 comeback victory over the Calgary Stampeders in Ottawa on a snowy Sunday night, capturing the franchise's CFL-leading 17th Grey Cup championship.

General manager Jim Popp, who was brought in along with head coach Marc Trestman in the off-season to help turn the franchise around, said winning the Grey Cup was "no fluke" in spite of low expectations heading into the 2017 campaign.

"We had the best record down the stretch," Popp told the crowd. "We beat four straight Western teams. We beat everybody in the league.

"It takes a little luck, but I'm going to tell you, the belief in the room is why we won."

Other speakers at the rally included Trestman, part owner Larry Tanenbaum, Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey and Toronto Mayor John Tory, who couldn't resist taking a playful dig at Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

The two mayors placed a Grey Cup wager on the game, and after losing the bet Nenshi had to wear an Argonauts jersey at a Calgary city council meeting Monday while reciting a poem extolling the virtues of the CFL champions.