Roma captain De Rossi handed 2-match ban for slap

ROME — Roma captain Daniele De Rossi has been given a two-match ban for slapping Gianluca Lapadula in the Serie A draw with Genoa at the weekend.

The league disciplinary body handed him the suspension on Tuesday, two days after the "serious unsporting behaviour."

Roma was 1-0 up and seemingly in control of the match when, in the 69th minute, De Rossi was sent off for slapping Lapadula in the face.

The resulting penalty was converted by Lapadula.