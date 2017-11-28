Faletau available for Wales vs Boks; Tipuric, Ball injured

"We're a little bit down (on players) but it's a chance for other guys," Jenkins said. "We've got plenty of players, not as many as we had at the start. We've been together for four weeks, most of the stuff we want is in place."

Wales could yet debut New Zealand-born utility back Hadleigh Parkes, who qualifies on residency on Saturday. Parkes followed his former Auckland coach Wayne Pivac to Scarlets in 2014. Parkes has Super Rugby experience with the Blues, Southern Kings, and Hurricanes.

"He carries well, he's defensively very good," Jenkins said. "The Scarlets have kept ball in hand well and put people through holes; he's got that subtlety to his game. The way we're trying to play, he's a big bonus for us."

Centre Owen Watkin, capped twice this month, and flyhalf Rhys Patchell, who last played for Wales 18 months ago, are also in the mix.

Meanwhile, the Springboks, beside Louw, also released No. 8 Duane Vermuelen back to Toulon and lock Franco Mostert to his Japanese club, though flyhalf Elton Jantjies received permission from his Japanese club to stay.

Prop Tendai Mtawarira hurt his groin in the 35-6 win over Italy last weekend, and uncapped Sharks prop Thomas du Toit was brought in as cover.

The teams will be named on Thursday.

By The Associated Press