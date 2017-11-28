Wisconsin, Michigan get 3 defenders on All-Big Ten 1st team

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Wisconsin and Michigan have three players apiece on the coaches' All-Big Ten defence first team.

The conference began announcing its post-season awards on Tuesday. The coaches' All-Big Ten offence will be announced Wednesday and individual awards on Thursday.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards and defensive backs Nick Nelson and D'Cota Dixon represent Wisconsin on the first-team defence. Michigan players on the first team are linemen Rashan Gary and Maurice Hurst and linebacker Devin Bush.

Ohio State linemen Nick Bosa and Tyquan Lewis also are on the first team, along with linebacker Josey Jewell and defensive back Josh Jackson of Iowa. Penn State defensive back Marcus Allen rounds out the first team.