Marrone says Jaguars need to change struggling run game

Without Hurns, the Jaguars have veteran Marqise Lee and two rookies at receiver. Although Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole have shown glimpses of talent, they haven't done enough to stop teams from stacking the line of scrimmage against Fournette.

Since missing one game because of a sprained right ankle and another for violating a team rule, Fournette has run 57 times for 169 yards. He averaged 2.96 yards a carry against Arizona, Cleveland and the Los Angeles Chargers, and failed to score in any of those games.

He really struggled against the Cardinals.

Jacksonville finished with 91 yards rushing, with 62 of those by quarterback Blake Bortles.

"It was tough," Bortles said. "Nobody planned on this. Nobody had this in mind when we were going through preparation throughout the week. It's definitely shocking. It's not the way we wanted to come out and play. But there's going to be games like that when you're not going to be able to do certain things.

"You have to find ways to win. You have to find ways to make plays."

The Jags were bottled up before that game, too.

Although they ran for 139 yards against the Browns, they needed a season-high 44 carries to get there. And the ground attack was significantly aided by a 56-yard run on a fake punt against the Chargers.

Marrone suggested that getting backups Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon more involved could help.

"You have three guys back there," Marrone said. "They're good football players. Try to manage to find a way to get them involved and keep them in the rhythm of the game and keep them going. It's a challenge, and it's one that we can do a better job of that going forward."

___

By Mark Long, The Associated Press