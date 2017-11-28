Can Ohio State's improved O-line stop the Badgers defence?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Coach Urban Meyer has long said that any successful offence starts with a rugged offensive line. And it was the big guys up front who absorbed much of the blame last year when the Buckeyes' attack sputtered at times.

With improvement in the passing game and running backs playing more significant roles this season, Ohio State's O-line is getting its props. And that has generated confidence as the No. 8 Buckeyes (10-2, 8-1 Big Ten, CFP No. 8) prepare to face No. 3 Wisconsin (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten, CFP No. 5) and its stout defensive line on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship game. The Badgers' three-man front anchors the best defence in the nation .

Last season, Ohio State took the field with three new starters on the offensive line. Freshman left guard Michael Jordan often was overwhelmed, and right tackle Isaiah Prince struggled in pass protection.

But a year has made a huge difference.

Jamarco Jones, also a first-year starter in 2016, and Prince have been standouts at the tackle spots. Meyer said the line has been the team's most improved unit this season, even with backup Demetrius Knox taking over for injured starting right guard Branden Bowen.

Prince was credited with six knockdowns against Michigan and was named one of the Buckeyes players of the game.

"We were blessed for three or four years having the best (offensive line) in the Big Ten, then we didn't and it was hard," Meyer said. "Right now, they are one of the strengths of our team."

A play with less than two minutes left and Ohio State clinging to a 24-20 lead over Michigan Saturday showed how the offensive line can impose its will.

On first down from the Michigan 25, Ohio State centre Billy Price blasted out left and displaced Wolverines defensive tackle Maurice Hurst. Knox and Prince double-teamed another lineman, forcing him back into a safety, while tight end Marcus Baugh boxed out his man.

That allowed tailback Mike Weber to bounce right and outrun the rest of the defence for a touchdown that sealed the game for Ohio State.