Giants sign defensive backs Brandon Dixon and Darryl Morris

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have signed defensive backs Brandon Dixon and Darryl Morris.

The Giants announced Tuesday that Dixon was signed off their practice squad. Morris, who has played for the 49ers, Texans and Colts, was released by Indianapolis on Oct. 3. Dixon played in 14 games with Tampa Bay in 2014.

New York placed four players on injured reserve Monday, including cornerback Donte Deayon. Fellow cornerback Janoris Jenkins' status for Sunday's game in Oakland is uncertain because of an ankle injury.

The Giants also signed defensive back Jeremiah McKinnon to their practice squad.