ACC showdown: No. 1 Clemson has big-game experience edge

CLEMSON, S.C. — If you're looking for a team with big-game experience, Clemson is one of them.

The top-ranked Tigers (11-1, No. 3 College Football Playoff) are 39-3, including 13-1 against ranked opponents the past three seasons. Next up is No. 7 Miami (10-1, No. 2 CFP) for the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship and a spot in the national title playoff chase on the line.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is grateful his players understand what it takes to succeed in the biggest games. He believes, though, that this year's challenges have moulded the current team more than past triumphs.

"We've had guys that have started in an ACC championship game and I think that's important," Swinney said Tuesday. "But I think it's more what their experience is with this team this year."

And they've been plenty of marquee games this season to toughen most of the newcomers, particularly on offence, with the Tigers on this latest run.

Clemson had a September that forged their championship dreams, defeating No. 13 Auburn (14-6), No. 14 Louisville (47-21) and No. 12 Virginia Tech (31-17), the latter two on the road. "That's where this team's confidence comes from," Swinney said.

Still, players who gone through it know how to prepare and compete when the stakes are the highest, linebacker Dorian O'Daniel said.

"As far as been there, done that, we've been there and we know what it takes," he said.

That was particularly critical for a team that lost 11 starters from its national title season in 2016, seven of those coming on offence and including first-round NFL draft picks in quarterback Deshaun Watson and receiver Mike Williams.

Slowly, the team gelled into a unit that defied expectations, Swinney said. A couple of the newcomers earned spots on all-ACC teams: Center Justin Falcinelli, replacing mainstay Jay Guillermo this fall, was picked first team while freshman tailback Travis Etienne, who leads Clemson 720 yards and 12 touchdowns, made the third team.