Bordeaux ends winless streak with 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne

PARIS — Alexandre Mendy scored twice as Bordeaux ended a seven-game winless streak with a 3-0 victory over Saint-Etienne in the French league on Tuesday.

Both Saint-Etienne and Bordeaux, two of the most prestigious clubs in French football, had struggled in recent weeks following a good start to the season.

Bordeaux was unbeaten in its first seven matches of the season, but then picked just two points from its next seven games.

Jocelyn Gourvennec's players turned their fortunes around in style, piling more misery on 10-time champion Saint-Etienne, which has failed to win since mid-October.