Eli Manning benched by Giants for Geno Smith

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eli Manning is not going to be the starting quarterback for the New York Giants for the first time in more than 13 years.

And yes, he is not happy about it and hurt. Tears welled in his eyes talking to reporters and his chin quivered when asked about how much this hurt.

The Giants announced on Tuesday that Geno Smith will start in place of Manning when the Giants (2-9) face the Raiders in Oakland on Sunday.

Coach Ben McAdoo gave the 36-year-old Manning the option of starting to keep his streak of 210 consecutive starts alive, but the two-time Super Bowl MVP didn't want any part of that.

"You start knowing you are going to come out of the game to keep a streak alive, maybe, that's not what it is about," Manning said.

"It's not a preseason game where you are going to start to the half, the next week a quarter, a series, that's not fair. That's not fair to me, not fair to Geno, not how you play. You play to win. When you are named the starting quarterback you think it's your job to go win the football game.

"If you are going to play a little bit, I didn't think it was the right way to play," said Manning, who become the Giants starting quarterback 10 games into his rookie season in 2004, which was about a month or so before Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz turned 12 years old.

Manning's face and eyes got redder the more he talked, adding it's been a hard day for him and he needs time to figure it out. His session with the media lasted less than four minutes. He then took his backpack and left the locker room.

McAdoo said he made the decision to start Smith over the weekend, and co-owner John Mara and general manager Jerry Reese were in agreement.

The second-year coach said the organization needed to learn more about Smith and rookie third-round draft pick Davis Webb in the final five weeks of the season. He refused to say if this was the end of the Manning era with the Giants.