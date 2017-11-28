Marcelo appears in Madrid court in tax fraud case

MADRID — Spanish prosecutors say Real Madrid left back Marcelo has appeared in a Madrid court to face a charge of tax fraud.

Prosecutors are accusing the Brazil international of having defrauded authorities of 490,917.70 euros ($585,284) by using companies abroad to handle his earnings from image rights.

Spanish media said Tuesday that Marcelo is making a deal with prosecutors and tax authorities to pay back the money he is accused of not paying.

Prosecutors did not give any additional details.