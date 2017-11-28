Texans look ahead after loss dwindles playoff chances

O'Brien said he isn't considering a quarterback change "right now," but didn't rule it out in the future if Savage doesn't figure out a way to protect the ball better.

"We're going to sit down and watch the tape and we'll see if we can get it corrected," he said. "It has to get corrected because if not we're going to have to go in a different direction."

If O'Brien does bench Savage, the Texans would look to T.J. Yates who is the only other quarterback on the roster. Yates, who was signed after Watson was injured, hasn't thrown a pass since he appeared in four games for Houston in 2015.

The Texans haven't been eliminated from playoff contention, but their chances of reaching the post-season for the third straight season are dwindling as they trail AFC South leaders Tennessee and Jacksonville by three games.

Houston has gone 9-7 in each of the past two regular seasons to win the division, but would need to win out to match that record this season.

This team's struggles are understandable considering the Texans lost star defenders J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus in Week 5 before Watson went out for the season and rookie running back D'Onta Foreman tore his Achilles tendon last week. But despite the mounting injuries, the Texans believe they can and will improve.

"There's no sense making excuses. We just need to play better," offensive lineman Xavier Su'a-Filo said. "Now, we will try to figure out a way to get that done."

Houston's defence should get a boost this week with the return of middle linebacker Brian Cushing, who is coming off a 10-game suspension for performance-enhancers.

O'Brien said he was glad to have him back, but they'd need to catch him up on what he's missed and evaluate if he's in football shape before they decide when he'll play.

