No. 4 Auburn hoping this run not just one-year Cam-eo

"We have a lot of great players, a lot of superstars on the offence and defence," Auburn safety Tray Matthews said. "Back in the day, Cam Newton was just the biggest superstar of them all. Now, as far as our team goes, in every position, everybody's pretty good and real solid.

"We have a lot of weapons on offence, we have a lot of key players on defence. Pretty much every player on our defence is a key player."

Matthews was one of the two Georgia defenders in coverage on Ricardo Louis on that tipped 73-yard completion four years ago. Now, the transfer is one of Auburn's team leaders.

This team has been led by strong defence and an offence with emerging stars at quarterback (Jarrett Stidham), tailback (Kerryon Johnson) and wide receiver (Ryan Davis). All three of have eligibility left after this season.

Johnson, though, is nursing a right shoulder injury sustained against Alabama. Asked if the SEC's leading rusher would practice Tuesday, Malzahn said, "We'll see."

"I think it's going to be a day-to-day deal," the coach said. "He was better yesterday than he was the day before so we'll see where that goes when he's ready to get out there."

Unlike 2013, one thing Malzahn said he is not overly worried about is his team suffering an emotional letdown after a big Iron Bowl win.

"This team is a lot more stable," Malzahn said. "You're definitely concerned but I feel great about it because when we got in Sunday team meeting, it was flip the page. I mean that was over with. We'll think about how fun that was after the season. They've got the goal — they put it up there the very first day of fall camp — we want to win the SEC championship and they weren't like shy about it trying to hide it from outside people.

"They're not going to be distracted, I'll tell you that."

This team has already rebounded from a punchless offensive performance against Clemson and a blown lead versus LSU . The team overcame the dismissals of receiver Kyle Davis and former starting quarterback Sean White , the departure of onetime top recruit Byron Cowart and injuries to players like tailback Kamryn Pettway and linebacker Tre' Williams.

"Everybody doesn't know what we've gone through," Matthews said. "We've gone through hell and back. And now, it's just a beautiful thing we have going on here at Auburn."

By John Zenor, The Associated Press