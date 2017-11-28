FAU scores 60 points in 2nd half, beats NAIA Ave Maria 91-54

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Justin Massey scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half, Ronald Delph had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Florida Atlantic beat Ave Maria 91-54 on Tuesday.

Jailyn Ingram added 11 points and Gerdarius Troutman 10 for FAU (3-3). Delph, averaging 11.2 points and 10.6 rebounds, was 6 of 8 from the field in the first half for 12 points as the Owls led 31-29.

FAU was ahead 46-38 before going on an 11-0 run — with four points by Troutman — for a 19-point lead with 11:38 remaining. Massey scored 12 points during a 14-0 spurt to make it 77-42 with 6:49 left.

The Owls were 24-of-31 shooting (77.4 per cent) in the second half and led by as many as 41 points.