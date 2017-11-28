Canada hurting ahead of Uruguay rugby series

Coach Kingsley Jones, in his first month at the Canadian helm, remains positive about World Cup qualifying.

"I'm mostly optimistic although I know it's going to be a tough challenge," he said Tuesday from Wales.

As for the November tour, Jones said he had probably eight to nine players who can perform consistently at the international level.

"The others are young players with a lot of potential," he said. "We've got to fast-track those guys, get them up to speed which is a challenge."

While praising Parfrey for stepping up in the No. 10 role, Jones said more experience and depth are needed at fly half and inside centre — especially with the expected loss of Hearn.

Connor Braid, currently with the men's seven team in Dubai, is expected back for the Uruguay challenge. Jones also hopes to have a healthy Shane O'Leary back.

Jones said he had been impressed by Canada's loose forwards, locks and the potential at tighthead prop.

He also singled out captain Phil Mack for his work at scrum half, calling him an "inspirational leader."

"So lots to be positive about," said the former Welsh international.

Jones expects to get all of his healthy talent for the Uruguay series, including back-rower Tyler Ardron who is playing for the Chiefs in New Zealand.

The Canadian coach is due to have knee surgery of his own Wednesday to repair a meniscus problem.

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press