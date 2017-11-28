Three Canadians up for top NCAA soccer award

TORONTO — Canadians Jessie Fleming, Rebecca Quinn and Vanessa Gregoire are among the 15 semifinalists for the 2017 women's MAC Hermann Trophy.

The MAC Hermann Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding U.S. college male and female soccer players of the year.

The 15 semifinalists were determined in voting by NCAA Division 1 soccer coaches. The list will be cut to three finalists Dec. 8 with the winners to be announced Jan. 5 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Canadian international defender Kadeisha Buchanan (West Virginia) won the award last year. Canada captain Christine Sinclair (Portland) won in 2004 and 2005.