No. 21 Xavier sends No. 16 Baylor to its 1st loss, 76-63

Terry Maston led the Bears with 15 points, all in the first half. Manu Lecomte went 4 of 13 from the field for 11 points after coming in with a 19-point average.

"They have a lot of good shooters and we did a bad job at finding them in transition," Lecomte said. "We tried to come back but it was just a bad night for us."

Xavier has won 34 straight nonconference home games, with the last loss 56-55 to Wofford on Dec. 22, 2012. The Musketeers are 232-35 all-time at the Cintas Center.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: Despite their loss on Tuesday, the Bears have played well overall against ranked teams in the last two years. They went 6-3 against ranked opponents last season, including a school-record four wins over Top 10 teams. One of them was a 76-61 victory over No. 7 Xavier last Dec. 3.

Xavier: The Musketeers' defence was their main concern, and it was tough at the outset, holding the Bears to 1-of-8 shooting while they took the lead for good. They also made important stops that prevented Baylor from getting closer than five points down the stretch. Xavier controlled the boards 38-28.

BLUIETT HURTING

Trevon Bluiett, who is Xavier's top scorer at 21.3 points per game, moved stiffly on the court and had a treatment pack on his back when he was on the bench. He was 0 for 4 from beyond the arc and finished with 10 points. Coach Chris Mack said he's had a stiff back since the return flight from Las Vegas.

"It affected him little in the shoot-around," Mack said. "He's a tough kid. He gutted through it. He had some great looks in first half and didn't knock them down."

HELPING HAND

Goodin had nine assists, no turnovers and six points in 26 minutes. He was limited in the first half after picking up two fouls early.

"I take pride in taking care of the ball," Goodin said. "I know my role on this team is to get my teammates involved, to get them ball in positions to score."

LET 'EM PLAY

The officials allowed a lot of contact in the first half. Neither team shot a free throw until Xavier's Karem Kanter went to the line with 2:05 left in the half, which had a combined 14 fouls and seven free throws. In the second half, there were 23 fouls and 28 free throws combined.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts No. 8 Wichita State on Saturday, giving the Bears back-to-back games this week against ranked teams.

Xavier hosts No. 11 Cincinnati, which is 7-0 going into their annual crosstown rivalry game. Xavier has won seven of the last 10 in the series. The Musketeers have won all seven of the rivalry games played at the Cintas Center.

By Joe Kay, The Associated Press