Parham, Vereen help VMI beat Charleston Southern 76-68

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Bubba Parham scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half, and Austin Vereen hit three 3-pointers in fewer than 90 seconds during the decisive VMI run, to help the Keydets beat Charleston Southern 76-68 on Tuesday night.

Parham had five rebounds and six assists and was 7-of-11 shooting, including a career-high four of VMI's season-best 12 3-pointers. Vereen made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high tying 22 points for the Keydets (3-3).

Charleston Southern (4-3) took a 51-45 lead with nine minutes to go after Phlandrous Fleming stepped into a passing lane and took a steal the other way for a dunk. VMI hit five 3s — two by Parham sandwiched around three from Vereen — during a 15-2 run that made it 60-53 with five minutes left. Fred Iruafemi's jumper pushed the lead to 10 points and the Keydets made 10 of 15 from the free-throw line in the final two minutes to seal it.

Christian Keeling led Charleston Southern with 23 points. The Buccaneers made just 4 of 22 (18 per cent) from 3-point range.