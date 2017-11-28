Isles rout Canucks 5-2

NEW YORK — Calvin de Haan and Jordan Eberle scored goals one minute apart in the first period to spark the New York Islanders to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Eberle now has goals in three straight games and recorded his 400th NHL point as New York improved to 15-7-2 overall and 8-0-2 at Barclays Center. The Islanders are the only team in the league not have lost a game in regulation on home ice this season.

Andrew Ladd, Anders Lee and John Tavares also scored goals for New York, and rookie centre Mathew Barzal recorded the primary assist on Eberle's goal.

Jaroslav Halak made 22 saves for the Islanders.

Vancouver dropped to 11-10-4 with its third straight loss, all to the three teams in the New York City metropolitan area.

Thomas Vanek and Bo Horvat scored for the Canucks, while Anders Nilsson stopped 31 shots.

The game was the first NHL meeting for Barzal and Canucks rookie right winger Brock Boeser. Barzal entered the game with 23 points (six goals and 17 assists) in 23 games while Boeser had 22 points (11 goals and 11 assists) in 21 games. Barzal finished with an assist while Boeser did not record a point.

For all intents and purposes, New York put the game away in the opening period as the Islanders went into the first intermission with a 3-1 lead, thanks to de Haan's first of the year with 3:18 left in the period and Eberle's 10th of the season exactly one minute later.

Instead of sitting on their two-goal lead, New York kept attacking in the second period, and it paid off when Lee scored his 13th of the season at 3:46. Vancouver cut the deficit in half on Horvat's shorthanded goal at 6:33.

New York never trailed as Ladd opened the scoring with his 6th goal of the season on shorthanded breakaway at 5:16. Vanek tied the game with his sixth on the power play 58 seconds later with a tap-in.