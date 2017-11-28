Mahoney scores 27, SE Missouri St. rallies to 83-59 win

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Denzel Mahoney matched his season high with 27 points and sparked a couple of scoring runs after halftime as Southeast Missouri State rode a big second half to an 83-59 defeat of NAIA foe Hannibal LaGrange Tuesday night.

The Redhawks (3-4) fell behind at the start of the second half but Mahoney, fouled on a 3-point attempt, made all three free throws, Ledarrius Brewer scored a layup and Mahoney followed with a jump shot off a Hannibal-LaGrange turnover, and the six-point run put the Redhawks back on top for good.

Three quick steals, one by Mahoney and two by Jonathan Dalton led to an Isaiah Gable layup, a Justin Carpenter dunk and a Daniel Simmons three-point play and Southeast Missouri State was up 61-46 with 10 minutes left.

Brewer drained back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead to 75-50 with 6:31 remaining.