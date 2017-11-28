Kopitar scores 2, Quick stops 23 shots, Kings beat Wings 4-1

DETROIT — Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar scored 2:10 apart late in the second period to put the Los Angeles Kings ahead and they went on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Jonathan Quick made 23 saves, including some spectacular stops in the second period that kept the Kings within a goal.

His teammates took advantage.

After Brown and Kopitar puts the Kings ahead, they pulled away in the third. Adrian Kempe scored early in the period and Kopitar's second goal of the game gave Los Angeles a three-goal cushion with 7-plus minutes left.

The Red Wings started strong, but couldn't recover when they failed to get another shot past Quick.

Detroit's Mike Green broke a scoreless tie late in the second period and Jimmy Howard finished with 32 saves.

The Kings have won two straight after losing three in a row and seven of eight.

The Red Wings have lost five straight, one shy of their season-long skid from last month, after winning six of the previous nine games.

NOTES: Kopitar leads the Kings with 11 goals. ... Green ended an 18-game scoring drought. ... Los Angeles began a four-game road trip. ... After most of the fans had left Little Caesars Arena, a few of them chanted, "Fire Hol-land! Fire Hol-land," referring to the team's general manager Ken Holland.

