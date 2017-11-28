Malgin's late goal lifts Panthers to 5-4 win over Rangers

The Rangers then scored twice in a 1:50 span to pull within one. First, Kreider came from behind the net on the right side and passed it in front to Buchnevich, who tapped it past Reimer from the left side for his ninth at 9:26. Buchnevich then sent a pass from the right side to a streaking Kreider in front and he put it past Reimer for his ninth with 8:44 remaining in the middle period to make it 4-3.

Kevin Hayes appeared to tie it with 4:11 to go in the second, but the officials waved off the goal for goaltender interference due to incidental contact by Nash on Reimer. Rangers coach Alain Vigneault challenged the interference call, but it stood after a video review.

The Rangers appeared to have the better scoring chances in the first period while outshooting the Panthers 13-6, but trailed 3-0.

With the Rangers' Brady Skjei off for interference, Barkov got Florida on the scoreboard on a deflection 5:50 into the game. Jonathan Huberdeau fired a shot from the top of the left circle and the puck appeared to deflect off New York defenceman Brendan Smith's skate, off Barkov and in for his eighth on the Panthers' first shot on goal.

McGinn doubled Florida's lead at 9:34, firing a shot from outside the left circle past Lundqvist's blocker side for his fourth.

Haley then made it 3-0 with 3:13 left, firing the puck past Lundqvist from the left circle for his first of the season.

Lundqvist, who started for the 13th straight game, was then pulled with with Pavelec coming on for his second appearance since Oct. 28 at Montreal.

NOTES: During pregame warmups, the Rangers wore lavender jerseys and some players used sticks with lavender tape in honour of Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The items will be signed by players and auctioned off on the NHL's website to raise money for the Garden of Dreams Foundation. ... Kreider now has 99 goals and 99 assists in his career. ... New York won the first meeting, 5-4 in OT at Florida on Nov. 4. The teams will conclude the season series March 10 at Florida. ... Panthers D Keith Yandle played in his 658th consecutive game, moving 21 behind Vancouver's Henrik Sedin for seventh place in NHL history. Yandle had two assists against his former team, giving him two goals and six assists in 13 games this month. ... After appearing in nine of the Panthers' first 12 games, Reimer was playing for just the third time in 12 game since Nov. 2.

By Vin A. Cherwoo, The Associated Press