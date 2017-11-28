No. 8 Wichita State blows out Savannah State 112-66

WICHITA, Kan. — Samajae Haynes-Jones scored a season-high 31 points to lead No. 8 Wichita State past Savannah State 112-66 on Tuesday night.

Five other Shockers (5-1) scored in double figures against the fast-paced Tigers (2-6). Leading scorer Landry Shamet did not play in the second half after re-injuring his right ankle.

Darral Willis had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Wichita State, while Rashard Kelly had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Austin Reaves scored 12 for the Shockers, and Conner Frankamp and Rauno Nurger added 10 each.

Savannah State was led by Alante Fenner's 18 points. Austin Dasent scored 15 for the Tigers, and Dexter McClanahan added 10.

Perhaps the most important development came late in the first half, though, when Shamet rolled his right ankle. A preseason All-American Athletic Conference selection, Shamet had to be helped to the bench after halftime, the ankle heavily iced.

The Shockers were already playing without starting guard Zach Brown, out with a sore left knee. Markis McDuffie, the team's leading scorer and rebounder last season, has yet to play this season after surgery on his left foot. He is scheduled to return around Christmas.

Haynes-Jones, a junior college transfer, had already set his season high with 17 points by halftime. He averaged six points in his first five games as a Shocker.

Savannah State entered the game leading the country with 264 3-point attempts this season, nearly 38 a game. The Tigers went 13 of 55 from the 3-point line Tuesday night.

Wichita State outrebounded Savannah State 67-31.

BIG PICTURE: