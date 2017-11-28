Ibarra leads Houston Baptist over Dallas Christian 96-66

HOUSTON — Josh Ibarra scored 24 points on 11-of-14 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds and added four blocks and four assists to guide Houston Baptist to a 96-66 win over Division II member Dallas Christian on Tuesday night.

Braxton Bonds hit 7 of his 10 shots and scored 15 with six steals for the Huskies (2-5), who were playing just their second home game of the season. Ian DuBose scored 12 on 5-of-7 shooting.

Houston Baptist, which came into the game 10th in the nation in offensive rebounding, grabbed 14 against the Crusaders and controlled the boards 39-23.

Keldon Williams topped Dallas Christian with 14 points. Hunter Bennett added 12 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Crusaders, while Trey Lindsey and Dexter Dean scored 10 apiece.