Purdue uses size advantage to upend No. 17 Louisville 66-57

Anas Mahmoud went to the bench with his third foul right after Haas re-entered.

Ray Spalding didn't fare any better, drawing his third and fourth fouls in a 35-second span that put him on the bench with 13:46 left. Forty-two seconds after that Mahmoud was back on the bench with his fourth foul.

And when Louisville tried to protect its big men that didn't work too well, either.

The Cardinals did charge back with an 8-0 run to take a 44-43 lead with 7:59 to go, but Mathias and Carsen Edwards ignited the decisive 11-4 run that gave Purdue control with a 60-54 cushion with less than a minute to go. They closed it out at the free throw line.

"We tried to be the more physical team on the backboard," Louisville interim coach David Padgett said. "I think we did a pretty good job of that."

BIG, BAD & UGLY

Louisville's length caused all sorts of problems for the Boilermakers, which is why Painter went with his big lineup of Haas and 7-3 redshirt freshman Matt Haarms.

It helped for a while then was cast aside when Haas picked up his second foul midway through the first half. Sixty-seven seconds into the second half, Haas was back on the bench with his third foul but he didn't pick up another the rest of the night.

Offensively, it was dreadful.

Louisville shot a season-low 31.7 per cent from the field, was 6 of 18 on 3s and scored a season-low 22 points in the first half.

Purdue wasn't much better. It shot 33.3 per cent from the field, was 5 of 23 on 3s and scored a season-low 23 points in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The previously undefeated Cardinals failed their first big test. While they played well defensively, the offence still needs work — and a lot of it.

Purdue: Purdue's shooting woes followed them from The Bahamas back home. But they may have learned a valuable lesson from that trip as they fought their way back.

THEY SAID IT:

Louisville: "I told our guys it's going to hurt, it should hurt," Padgett said. "But if they give that kind of effort every game, I'm going to be proud of them."

Purdue: "I think we learned from the losses," Mathias said. "That's what good teams do."

UP NEXT

Louisville: Returns home Sunday to take on No. 20 Seton Hall.

Purdue: Opens Big Ten play Friday at Maryland.

By Michael Marot, The Associated Press