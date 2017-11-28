LaChance rallies Vanderbilt to win over Radford

NASHVILLE — Riley LaChance scored a career-high 27 points and Jeff Roberson fouled out with 14 and Vanderbilt ended a three-game losing streak with a 74-62 win over Radford on Tuesday night.

LaChance hit all 10 of his foul shots and went 3 for 5 from 3-point range.

Roberson, who entered the game with a Southeastern Conference-leading four double-doubles, narrowly missed another one with nine rebounds.

Vanderbilt (3-4) rebounded after suffering consecutive losses to Seton Hall, Virginia and Southern California.