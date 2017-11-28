Top 25 Capsules

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Devonte Graham scored a career-high 35 points, Malik Newman added 17 and second-ranked Kansas ran roughshod over Toledo 96-58 on Tuesday night to extend the Jayhawks' best start in seven years.

Svi Mykhailiuk hit five 3-pointers and added 15 points for Kansas (6-0), which built a 59-30 lead by halftime and pushed the advantage to more than 50 points before coasting down the stretch.

The Jayhawks were 12 of 20 from beyond the arc and shot 59 per cent from the field, though emptying the bench early kept them from hitting the 100-point mark for the third consecutive game. They also forced 20 turnovers by a Toledo team that had committed 25 total over its last three games.

Tre'Shaun Fletcher and Nate Navigato scored 12 points apiece to lead the Rockets (3-3), who have lost three straight overall and 12 straight against ranked teams.