Webster, Ancrum lead Western Illinois over IUPUI 90-77

MACOMB, Ill. — Kobe Webster scored 27 points, Dalan Ancrum added 19 and Western Illinois rolled to a 90-77 victory over IUPUI on Tuesday night.

Webster made 10 of 14 field goals, including 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range, and had eight assists. Ancrum was 8 of 10 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. Jalen Morgan chipped in 13 points for Western Illinois (5-1), which bounced back from a 70-45 loss at Iowa State on Nov. 25, and are 4-0 at home.

D.J. McCall scored 25 points to lead IUPUI (2-3).

An 11-0 run helped Western Illinois jump out to 21-8 lead midway through the first half, and the Leathernecks stretched it to a 48-24 halftime advantage. Ancrum made a 3-pointer and a jumper, and Webster added five points during a 12-9 spurt to open the second half, and the Leathernecks had a 25-point lead with about 15 minutes left and coasted from there.