Booker scores 33 as Suns top Bulls 104-99

HANGING ON

Phoenix came out on top after Chicago cut a 15-point fourth-quarter lead to three in the final minute.

Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen hit a 3 to make it 102-99 with 22.5 seconds left. But Warren hit two free throws and blocked a 3 by Markkanen to help preserve the win.

The Suns went on a 12-point run in the third to go up 63-49, with Ulis hitting a 3 and converting a three-point play and Booker nailing two from long range.

The Bulls cut it to three heading into the fourth. But the Suns went on a 14-2 run to start the quarter, with Troy Daniels nailing a 3 to make it 87-72 with 8:22 left.

QUOTABLE

"We hung in there when our shots were not going down (in the first half). We talked about making them call the first timeout. I'm sick and tired of calling the first timeout in quarters and they come out with a 7-0 run to take control and put it up to a double-digit game. Then in the fourth quarter, they get off to a 14-2 start. It's just so hard to continue to climb uphill, especially late in the game like that." — Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg.

TIP-INS

Suns: The Suns swept the Bulls for the first time since the 2007-08 season. ... Booker has eight 30-point games this season.

Bulls: F Nikola Mirotic attended a game for the first time since a preseason altercation with teammate Bobby Portis left him with several broken bones in his face as well as a concussion. He remains sidelined with the injuries from the altercation at practice on Oct. 17. Hoiberg said the two have not talked as far as he knows. Mirotic started practicing with the team again on Monday, and they did go against each other at times. ... Mirotic and F Zach LaVine (torn ACL) will practice with the G League's Windy City Bulls while Chicago heads to Denver for a game on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Suns: Visit Detroit on Wednesday.

Bulls: Visit Denver on Thursday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Andrew Seligman, The Associated Press