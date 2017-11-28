Kreklow sparks Missouri State past Colorado State, 77-67

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ryan Kreklow fired off the Missouri State bench to score 20 points and spark the Bears to a 77-67 win over Colorado State in the Mountain West-Missouri Valley Challenge on Tuesday night.

Missouri State built a 16-point lead by intermission and cruised behind a strong showing by its bench, which outscored the Rams 46-6.

Missouri State now is 2-4 all-time in the Challenge.

Kreklow hit 6 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from behind the three-point arc. His 5 of 6 night at the free-throw line featured his first miss of the season. He had made 12 of 12 from the line coming into the game.