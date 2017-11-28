Gildon helps No. 10 Oregon roll to 87-45 win over Hampton

EUGENE, Ore. — Oti Gildon had career highs of 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Satou Sabally added 18 points to help No. 10 Oregon roll to an 87-45 victory over Hampton on Tuesday night.

Gildon, a junior making her first start in 74 games, replaced Ruthy Hebard in the lineup for the Ducks (6-1). Hebard, Oregon's second-leading scorer, sat out the game with a protective boot on her right foot.

Sabrina Ionescu also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Lexi Bandon had 11 points.

Allina Starr led the Pirates (2-4) with 12 points and Mikayla Sayle had 10.

The Ducks finished the second quarter on a 15-1 run to lead 43-18 at the break as the Pirates missed their last 10 shots before the half. Hampton was 1 of 16 from 3-point range at halftime and 3 of 26 for the game.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon has two games left in a five-game homestand before heading to No. 6 Mississippi State on Dec. 13, the third ranked team the Ducks will face in their first 10 games this season.

Hampton, which won at North Carolina to open its season, is now 11-30 against teams from the Pac-12, ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC in coach David Six's ninth year.

UP NEXT

Hampton: After three games in five days on the West Coast, the Pirates host Quinnipiac on Sunday in their home opener.